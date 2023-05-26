These Are The Best Places For Black People To Retire

Florida has long been considered the ideal retirement location due to the state’s warm weather and leisurely pace. However, its recent gubernatorial politics have polarized potential retirees of color. Fortunately, there are many other options available for Black people looking to reap the fruit of their labor and we’ve rounded them up.

Madison, WI

Although this city’s Black population is comparatively low (6.34%), there are other attractive factors that may lead you to adding it to your list. The low cost of living, lower crime rates and walkability makes it an ideal place to slow down in.

Durham, North Carolina

This idyllic town’s appeal is immense, with a slew of senior-friendly activities like the Durham Parks and Recreation litany of programs for mature adults for instance. In terms of affordability, the average cost of housing expenses in Durham are 27% less than the national average, while utility costs are 13% lower than the national average. For retirees, the cost of living is 3.7% less than the national average.

Roswell, Georgia

With a 12.5% Black population, this city is fairly diverse and offers a rich history dating back to the 19 century. Historians say African Americans were present in Roswell from the town’s founding in 1839. Although the cost of living there is slightly high (median home cost is $393,500) compared than rest of the state’s ($186,000), it’s still cheaper than the rest of the country ($231,000). It’s quaint neighborhoods and mild year-round weather makes it an easy place to live.

Columbia, Missouri

Columbia livability appeal is for Black retirees as it boasts a decent population of African Americans (nearly 12%). The city’s healthcare system is robust and conversely, on the fun side, its large offering of restaurants and activities are a draw as well.