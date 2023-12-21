It’s Not Your Work Ethic, It’s Your Vitamin Intake—A Conversation With Black Girl Vitamins About How Your Health Affects Your Ambition

Homeschooling, distance learning and working at home

SAD season is upon us.

Seasonal Affective Disorder is described by the Mayo Clinic as a “type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons — SAD begins and ends at about the same times every year.” This leaves people sluggish, unfocused and a bit apathetic. SAD usually affects most people in winter months when sunlight visibility decreases, resulting in less serotonin production, which affects our mood.

For those of us who are ambitious, this can be devastating to goal attainment. Fortunately, there are ways to get around this, mainly with vitamin management, but it can be a bit difficult to figure which supplements are best to align our health and work ethic.

We sat down with supplements brand Black Girl Vitamins’s (BGV) Jessica Nosike to weigh in on how our vitamin intake can affect our productivity, and what we can do about it.

Before joining BGV, did you understand the importance of taking daily supplements?

Nosike: A year ago, around my 25th birthday, I started to realize the importance of managing my health and I should really be thinking about taking vitamins, but that time will come later in life. I would take a multivitamin here and there. It wasn’t until I began working did I realize I was normalizing physical dysfunction. I’d gotten used to being tired, frequently taking naps, depending on energy drinks, things like that. But once I began taking the BGV supplements, all of that changed. It’s definitely abnormal to consistently feel lethargic and unfocused. Being a part of this company, it made me realize I really need to be intentional about my health as a Black woman, especially since face so many health-related obstacles as as group in general.

Exactly. Black Girl Vitamins prides itself on educating consumers about how our bodies are affected by certain supplements and deficiencies, particularly how Black women are impacted by Vitamin D. Can you explain?

Nosike: We’re based in Chicago so it gets very cold and gray here for a long stretch of time. We’re forced to take care of our health in these times, or you won’t get anything done.

Black women are at high risk for vitamin D deficiency because of our melanin that prevents harm from uv rays, but it also keeps out the good stuff too. That deficiency can manifest as sluggishness, brain fog and frustration honestly. This adds yet another layer of misunderstanding for us. It’s not our work ethic, its our health.

What’s are some essential vitamins Black women need to combat all of these symptoms?

Nosike: 82% of Black women are vitamin deficient, so we definitely focus on pushing our Vitamin D Gummies. The Iron Gummies are a great addition for those who aren’t feeling their best, energetic selves as well.



Is there anything that you would like to tell an ambitious, yet lethargic Black woman as we gear up for 2024.

Nosike: You are not alone. That’s number one. You are not alone. There are so many women going through what you are and there’s help out there for you.

I think another thing is also having people around you that will keep you motivated, but also just making sure that your health is taken care of because it will take over if she’s being neglected. Next, get your blood levels checked. It’s incredibly important to work with your physician to keep a close eye on your health, especially as we navigate through these cold seasons.

Listen to your body, and remember, you’ve got this.

This interview was edited for clarity and brevity.