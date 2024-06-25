Black Girl Vitamins Is Now The Official Supplement Partner For Howard University's Women's Basketball Team

Washington DC, Howard University campus sign. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A new partnership is championing Black women’s health.

Black Girl Vitamins, a Black women-focused wellness brand, has entered into a multi-year partnership with Howard University’s Bison Women’s Basketball team to provide direct monetary sponsorship and essential vitamins to players and coaches.

“I’m extremely excited about this partnership! As a huge supporter of those who positively impact the Black community and beyond, Black Girl Vitamins has created a brand and product that promotes health and well-being for us,” says Howard University – Bison head coach Ty Grace. “I look forward to the great things ahead!”

The partnership comes in time for the commemoration of Howard University’s 50th years of women’s athletics at the school, which garnered nine MEAC regular season titles and 11 tournament championships over the past five decades.

“Since its inception, Black Girl Vitamins has been at the forefront of promoting health and wellness within the Black community, offering a range of vitamins tailored specifically for Black women’s nutritional requirements,” a news release states. “Furthering their commitment to education, a $1,000 monthly school scholarship is awarded to a deserving Black women student. In addition to the monthly scholarship program, Black Girl Vitamins has committed to awarding up to $100,000 this year to advance the careers of Black health practitioners because when Black women are healthy, our communities are too.”

One of the company’s claims to fame is providing a solution to a pervasive problem for Black women, vitamin D definciency. A 2017 study revealed an uptick in vitamin D deficiency diagnoses which can lead to a higher risk of developing osteoporosis and low mood and energy.

“82% of Black women are vitamin deficient, so we definitely focus on pushing our Vitamin D Gummies,” the brand previously told ESSENCE. “The Iron Gummies are a great addition for those who aren’t feeling their best, energetic selves as well.”