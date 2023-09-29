The Black Footwear Forum Gathered 600+ Black Creative Professionals To Celebrate Black Excellence

Some of Black fashion’s best and brightest came out to Detroit for one of the most inspiring events of the year.

The Black Footwear Forum came to a close on September 24th in Detroit and was attended by 600+ creatives of color per a news release.

It was held at Detroit’s HBCU Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design (PLC), the only HBCU dedicated to design, in partnership with the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA).

“I am extremely proud of the overwhelming success of BFF,” said PLC’s forward thinking president and founder Dr. D’Wayne Edwards in a statement. “This year’s event served as a catalyst for innovation, fostering meaningful conversations and inspiring attendees to think differently. I believe the knowledge gained and connections made will have a lasting impact on the industry.”

The event included an all-star speaker lineup that included industry business titans including NBA champion and entrepreneur, Russell Westbrook, famed costume designer Ruth Carter, D’on Lauren Edwards (Michael Kors shoe designer), and June Ambrose, costume designer and creative director for PUMA.

“The black footwear forum is an inspiring weekend to not only be amongst alumni and emerging creatives but also titans of industry, in a space where information and ideas can be reciprocated is a beautiful and necessary experience,” said June Ambrose in a statement.

Matt Priest, president & CEO of FDRA adds: “The Black Footwear Forum has blossomed into a national movement, connecting Black employees in the footwear industry in both regional chapters and at the national event in Detroit and I couldn’t be prouder of the way BFF has grown since its inception in February 2019,”

He continued: “Dr. D’Wayne Edwards and I, and our respective teams, have worked tirelessly to ensure that BFF participants experience an event worthy of their invaluable contribution to our industry. We believe the experience curated in Detroit this year did just that, but something tells me we’re just getting started.”

The event aims to help break barriers for Black creatives aimed at making their mark in fashion, particularly footwear as it currently faces an industry-wide issue with diversity.