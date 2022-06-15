This Black Entrepreneur Just Launched The World’s First NFT Cigar Lounge

Although there is much to learn about the metaverse, there is little doubt in its earning potential. Bloomberg estimated that its value will reach $800 million by 2024. One of the areas where its expected to have a huge impact is social events.

One entrepreneur is planning to take part in a big way.

In a recent announcement, the Social House Cigar Club officially launched a “new utility-driven NFT collection that will give holders access to exclusive membership benefits and the ability to purchase premium offerings from the Society Cigars company.”

Founded by Henry Stokes and Joy Christina, the Social House Cigar Club Membership NFT public mint will take place on August 16, 2022, alongsided the opening of a flagship location in Atlanta to members.

“The Social House Cigar Club NFT will give holders true ownership of their membership and all the benefits,” Stokes said per a news release. “In my time building my cigar business, owning a cigar brand, cigar lounges, and doing events in other parts of the world, I have had the opportunity to see how people connect and engage in those spaces. I started thinking about what we could do to make the cigar experience better and create new things that are more exciting and engaging that will allow them to be a part of the experience. The NFT will give them that asset.”

The location of the physical space will likely designed by Emotive Architecture, per a news release, and will feature “several levels for dining, social, and cigar experiences.” There are plans to open location in Miami as well.