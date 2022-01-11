Report: Black Community Worried About the Lasting Financial Impact of the Pandemic

Credit: Getty Images

The pandemic is stressing all of us out right now, but according to a new poll, Black adults are extremely concerned about its adverse financial impact for years to come.

The Black to the Future Action Fund recently released results from their latest poll, revealing how some Black people are handling the pandemic. The national survey revealed nearly half of Black adults (46%) say their personal financial situation is bad, with one-third (33%) saying their personal economic situation has gotten worse since the pandemic.

“The recovery from the economic downturn has not reached Black communities—and we’re witnessing the impact,” said Aisha Davis, policy director, Black to the Future Action Fund in a news release. “Since our first poll in July of this year, the data shows Black communities are increasingly less able to make ends meet and want immediate relief for basic needs like food and housing. In light of the new Omicron variant, we are urging Congress and the White House to take action. We need an immediate, robust, and bold plan to stop the negative economic impacts Black communities are facing.”

The poll also outlined that Black adults overwhelmingly support policy changes that help keep money in their pockets and a roof over their heads. Monthly relief checks continue to be a policy solution supported by 87% of respondents. Similar to previous temperature check polls in July and September, 65% of Black adults said they would spend a $2,000 stimulus check on utilities. In a change from previous polls, 63% would spend it on food, a 6 percentage point increase compared to September (57%); and 59% would pay rent or mortgage, nearly double from September (31%). Nearly three-quarters (73%) of renters reported they would use a stimulus payment to pay for rent.

Loading the player...

According to the poll results, there was also overwhelming support for removing obstacles to the lawmaking process with 71% of respondents continuing to favor getting rid of the Senate filibuster.

“More Black adults expressed satisfaction with the direction of the country than in September, which may be due to actions taken by Congress such as the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” said Dr. Juhem Navarro-Rivera, political director and managing partner of Socioanalítica Research in a news release.

“But more than half of Black adults polled are dissatisfied with the state of the economy. These results show that Black communities continue to call for significant and bold policies that provide economic relief and protection of both individual safety and rights.”