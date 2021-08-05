Here’s Everyone On The Black Billionaire List Now

Getty Images

If you’ve ever wondered how many Black people are in the one percent of the world’s most wealthy, well, there are just under 20. Black people make up less than 1% of global billionaires according to the latest Forbes list released earlier this year. Even though there are just 15 Black people among the world’s estimated 2,755 billionaires, fortunately, the list is growing. The renaissance ‘Bad Gyal’ herself, Rihanna who was recently acknowledged as the world’s richest female musician, was added to the list with a projected net worth of $1.7 billion partially due to her ever-expanding Fenty empire.

Here are the richest African Americans and where they rank on the list of the world’s billionaires.