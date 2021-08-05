Here’s Everyone On The Black Billionaire List Now

If you’ve ever wondered how many Black people are in the one percent of the world’s most wealthy, well, there are just under 20. Black people make up less than 1% of global billionaires according to the latest Forbes list released earlier this year. Even though there are just 15 Black people among the world’s estimated 2,755 billionaires, fortunately, the list is growing. The renaissance ‘Bad Gyal’ herself, Rihanna who was recently acknowledged as the world’s richest female musician, was added to the list with a projected net worth of $1.7 billion partially due to her ever-expanding Fenty empire.
Here are the richest African Americans and where they rank on the list of the world’s billionaires.
01
Robert F. Smith
Net Worth: $6 billion Age: 58 Business: Private equity, finance, investments Global Ranking: 451
02
David Steward
Net worth: $3.7 billion Age: 69 Business: IT provider Global Ranking: 807
03
Oprah Winfrey
Net worth: $2.7 billion Age: 67 Business: Media and entertainment Global Ranking: 1,174
04
Kanye West
Net Worth: $1.8 billion Age: 43 Business: Music, Yeezy sneakers, fashion, retail Global Ranking: 1,750
05
Rihanna
Net Worth: $1.7 billion Age: 33 Business: Music, Fenty Cosmetics, beauty, fashion
06
Michael Jordan
Net Worth: $1.6 billion Age: 58 Business: Charlotte Hornets, endorsements Global ranking: 1,931
07
JAY-Z
Net Worth: $1.4 billion Age: 51 Business: Media, entertainment
08
Tyler Perry
Net Worth: $1.0 billion Age: 51 Business: Movies, television, entertainment
09
Mike Adenuga
10
Aliko Dangote
11
Abdulsamad Rabiu
Estimated net worth: $5.2 Billion Age: 61 Business: Commodity trading
12
Michael Lee-Chin
Estimated net worth: $1.5 Billion Age: 70 Business: Investment banking
13
Patrice Motsepe
Age: 59 Estimated net worth: $3.1 Billion Business: Mining
14
Strive Masiyiwa
Age: 60 Estimated net worth: $1.7 billion Business: Technology sales
15
Alex Karp
Age: 53 Estimated net worth: $1.3 billion Business: Software technologies