These Black Athletes Made Forbes 2024 Highest Paid Sports Professionals List

We’re already impressed by their physical prowess, but our favorite athletes have also demonstrated great financial dexterity, and Forbes has taken note.

The outlet released their list of the world’s 50 highest-paid athletes, and a whopping 50% of the top rankings are comprised of Black sports professionals. According to the list, the athletes pulled in an estimated $3.88 billion over the last 12 months before taxes and agents’ fees, up 13% from last year’s record mark of $3.44 billion.

To be considered, each athlete that made the list earned at least $45.2 million, a previous record in 2022. The NBA has the most players on the list with the NFL and soccer following.

Can you guess who topped the list? Let’s take a look.

Lebron James

Coming in at No. 4 on the list, James is unsurprisingly among the top earners after being one of the highest paid in the league for several years. Per the outlet, the NBA legend pulled in $128.2M in the last year.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, in 2022 multiple outlets highlighted that James agreed to a two-year extension to his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, a deal topping out at $97.1 million.

The contract pushed the 39-year-old’s total guaranteed career earnings to $532 million, making him the highest-paid player in NBA history. He was also declared a billionaire shortly after the contract extension.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The beloved NBA player rose to notoriety due to his skills on the court and his endearing personality. Oh, and he also garnered some attention for inking one of the largest contracts in the history of the NBA. The Bucks players landed at the no. 5 on spot, earning $111 million total earnings this year, according to Spotrac

Kylian Mbappé

Coming in at No. 6 on the list with $110 million earnings, Mbappe is the third-highest-paid soccer player in the world.

Steph Curry

Curry secure the no. 9 spot after reportedly earning a cool $102 million per Forbes’ list. His massive Under Armour deal and several other smart investments, media company and bourbon brand also lend to his giant fortune.

Lamar Jackson

No. 10 on the Forbes list is Lamar Jackson who, as a Ravens quarterback signed a five-year $260 million contract in 2023. Forbes reported that he boasts a robust business portfolio that includes a soul food eatery, production firm, record label, and clothing line.