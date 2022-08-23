Big Freedia Wants You To 'Release Your Stress' With New Cannabis Brand

Big Freedia has successfully made the world high from her music, including Queen Bey’s hit ‘Break My Soul’. Now, she’s making it easier to get high in…other ways.

In a news release shared with Essence, the famed bounce artist recently announced the launch of Royal Bud, a premium cannabis line with products strains that include Release Ya Wiggle (Hybrid), You Already Know (Indica) and Mardi Grass (Sativa).

In an exclusive interview, Big Freedia shared why she decided to venture into cannabis for the first time.

“A few things drove me—Cannabis has been a big part of my life, so I’m very passionate about it and I know a thing or two,” said Freedia. “The Queen is an entrepreneur at heart and this is an industry I want to be a part of. A lot of the biggest brands aren’t the ones who have been growing it, selling it, and smoking it for decades. And a lot of them don’t look like me, like what I like, or stand for what I stand for. I heard Black cannabis entrepreneurs account for only 2% of the cannabis biz nationwide. That’s ridiculous. I wanted to build a brand that represents Freedia and everyone like me. Anyone can be royalty.”

The emerging cannabis and culture brand was reportedly curated personally by the Bounce Queen herself, and officially debuted on Monday, August 22 exclusively at Green Qween, a queer-led and social equity licensed dispensary in downtown Los Angeles. The line’s official premiere party will also feature an in-store meet and greet with Big Freedia on Friday, August 26 from 6-8 p.m. PST.

“This is not a typical celebrity or vanity brand. I am curating the products, the vibe, the businesses we work with. We don’t want to detract from existing businesses in cannabis, we want to build with them. I’m trying to highlight the existing diversity in cannabis and work with people and partners who align with my brand.”

Freedia shared that she aims to expand distribution contingent on initial response, and continue to cultivate a culture of inclusivity and positivity with the brand. In the meantime, she wants to her fans and customers to know that her product is top-notch.

“I’m not just slapping my name on something,” she exclusively shared with Essence. “I test out everything. They smoking what I smoke. And it ain’t mids – gas only. You’ll see.”