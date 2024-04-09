Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Album Is Already Influencing The Economy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The Beyonce’ Bump has struck again.

The term was coined after the icon’s Renaissance Tour was found to have significantly stimulated the global economy with an uptick in hotel stay sales, beauty service providers and other small businesses patronized by concert-goers.

Now, with the recent release of her latest album, Cowboy Carter, The Beyonce effect seems to be happening again.

According to reports, the recent rise in Levi’s stock is being linked to the Beyonce’s country leanings and new song called Levii’s Jeans.

“I would just say that denim is having a moment and the Levi’s brand is having a powerful moment around the world,” Levi Strauss CEO Michelle Gass said per a CBS report.

“One of the things that really is significant about the Levi’s brand and we place a lot of emphasis and investment is making sure that Levi’s brand remains in the center of culture,” Gass detailed. “And I don’t think there’s any better evidence or proof point than having someone like Beyoncé, who is a culture shaper, to actually name a song after us.”

Beyonce’s Renaissance album set the tone for an uptick in economic stimulation thanks to the singer’s immense cultural impact and influence.

Per a July 2023 Fortune report, Yelp searches for nail technicians jumped 3x as much as last year—that’s in addition to increased searches for wigs (81%) and searches for local lounges and eateries near the shows’ stadium, which were up 160% per the outlet.

“Beyoncé is a force, and it’s fascinating to see the level of excitement and tangible interest generated for the local shops and businesses as her tour kicks off,” Tara Lewis, Yelp’s trend expert, said in a report shared with the outlet. “Whether it’s people looking for dining and nightlife options, getting glammed up, or booking transportation, the ‘Beyoncé Bump’ is real, and it’s helping more people connect with local businesses in their communities.”