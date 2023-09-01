A New Orleans-Based CEO Surprises Entire Staff With Beyonce’ Tickets 

A New Orleans-based entrepreneur just gave her team the surprise of their lives as a show of thanks for their hard work.

Krystal Allen, CEO and founder of K. Allen Consulting, gifted her staff with tickets to Beyonce’s New Orleans Sept. 27 stop on the Renaissance tour. Unsurprisingly, their reactions were priceless.

The moment was caught on video, and went viral and garnered more than 33K views in less than a week.

According to a statement shared with ESSENCE, Allen had already purchased tickets for herself, but quickly decided to allow her team of five to experience the once-in-a-lifetime concert as well.

“I have for many years admired a certain entertainer,” Allen shared in the post. “And I think that this entertainer is phenomenal and awesome, and I believe we should all experience this entertainer.”

She shared with ESSENCE: “I realized that not all of our team were going,” recalls Allen about the moment, “so that was their gift for the month of September, so we’re going to be closed the day that she’s [Beyoncé] in concert in New Orleans, and the team outing will be Renaissance.”

Per a statement shared with ESSENCE, Allen organizes various outings and activities with her staff to build team building and collaboration. “I take the time to regularly invest in them and maintain positive morale which also helps staff retention and company success,” says Allen.

In addition to the tickets, Allen is also offering covering the cost of drinks, food, and parking for the concert.