Beyoncé Is Nearing Billionaire Status

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Recording artist Beyonce Knowles arrives at the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The “B” in Beyoncé will soon stand for billionaire.

Per a recent Forbes report the icon’s net worth now sits at an estimated $800 million. The uptick comes from the nearly $100 million in (post-tax) earnings from the Renaissance World Tour and Forbes’ estimate of Queen Bey’s music portfolio and pricey art collection.

“Sources tell Forbes the singer’s catalog is now worth some $300 million,” the outlet says. “The remainder of her net worth is made up of the personal assets she shares with her billionaire husband, Jay-Z, as well as her business holdings through Parkwood Entertainment, which she founded in 2010.”

Additionally, gross sales from the official documentary for The Renaissance Tour, which was released in AMC Theaters, were factored into her net worth since the star wrote, directed and produced the film. It raked in nearly $30M worldwide.

If we know anything about Beyonce’ it’s easy to assume that she will soon surpass the billionaire mark based on her stellar work ethic and business savvy. And when it happens, she’ll join a prestigious ilk of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, a roundup of the country’s highest earners that Forbes releases every year. The women were hand-selected based on their efforts to amass their fortunes precluding any large inheritances. They vary from entertainers, healthcare magnates, technology founders and more. According to the outlet, the minimum net worth needed to make this year’s list was $215 million.

“This list celebrates women’s success in business despite constant challenges,” says Kerry A. Dolan, Assistant Managing Editor, Wealth, at Forbes in a statement. “Each year new entrepreneurs join the ranks, inspiring us with their stories of how they built their companies.”