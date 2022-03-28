BET Studios Inks Overall Production Deal With Taraji P. Henson’s TPH Entertainment

Getty Images

Despite what she sang in her Oscar-winning Hustle and Flow role, it’s not hard out here for Taraji P. Henson at all.

It was recently announced the multi-talented actress’s production company TPH Entertainment struck an overall deal with BET Studios and will receive the infrastructure and financing of BET and Paramount.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Taraji and TPH Entertainment to BET Studios’ growing portfolio of top Black creators and industry leaders,” said Scott Mills, Chief Executive Officer, BET in a statement. “Taraji is immensely important to both the industry and our community. As such, she will contribute her profound insights and expertise to amplify BET Studios’ diverse array of content offerings. While Taraji continues to excite, inspire, and dismantle barriers as an award-winning actress, the creation of TPH Entertainment as a vehicle to champion underrepresented storytellers whose voices are integral to the media and social landscapes is in perfect alignment with our mission for BET Studios. Taraji is a valued member of the BET family, and we look forward to our collaboration reaching new heights.”

In Fall 2020, Henson launched TPH Entertainment alongside production partner Christine Conley with leading projects like “TWO-FACED” with Bron Entertainment, in which Henson will make her film directorial debut. “SORCERORITY” is also on the roster, which will be co-produced with Game Changer Films and Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions.

“BET has always been the foundation of my fanbase and a huge supporter of me throughout my career,” Henson said in a news release. “BET Studios understands and perfectly aligns with my vision of why I founded TPH Entertainment, to increase opportunities and create content that will challenge audiences and inspire new perspectives. I am so excited to join them and for the incredible content we will create together. This partnership will be for the culture.”