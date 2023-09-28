These Are The Best And Worst U.S. Cities For Women

Ladies, you may want to take a look at this list before relocating.

A new report from WalletHub is taking a look at which cities will likely serve women better than others.

In a report shared with ESSENCE, the personal finance website compared 182 cities across 15 key metrics including median earnings for female workers to healthcare quality hospitals, to mental health data women.

Coming at the top of the list is Columbia, MD, and the worst is Jackson, MS according to the report.

Article continues after video.

“COVID has had a large negative effect for women who work outside the home. Schools were moved to on-line and in the home,” said Diane F. Halpern, Ph.D. – Professor Emerita, Claremont McKenna College; Dean of Social Sciences Emerita, Minerva University in the report.

She continues: “Not surprisingly, since women do the bulk of caring work (e.g., child care, care for an elderly or disabled relative), many had to stop their paid employment. Data show that when women ‘stop out’ of work with the intent to return later, women pay a high premium in terms of reduced pay when they return to work. Flexible work arrangements are now available for many occupations, but there are also occupations that cannot be done from home, even if the work at home is one or two days a week. Consider nursing, secretarial work, construction, waiting tables, and many more. Quality affordable child (and other) care is a major concern for many women who work outside the home. Medical coverage is also a major concern for women and men. I live in Los Angeles where transportation is a major issue. A genuine commitment to creating efficient, clean and safe public transportation is critical in many cities like mine. Safe and affordable housing is important…for both women and men.”

