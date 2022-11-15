These Are The Best Conferences For Millennials Of Color

Like most spaces, the best experiences come where you feel a sense of belonging. Conferences can be a significant investment in your career and can have an inspirational and transformative effect on your life. With so many options of conferences to attend, it can be challenging to choose which would provide the best experience. Conferences made for us, by us, are a great opportunity to gain gems and learn from people who have similar experiences and will likely end with a proper group swag-n-surf.

As our moms have reminded us, “money doesn’t grow on trees,” so I always encourage professionals to start with budgeting just one or two events if they are self-funding or asking their organization to sponsor their participation as part of their Learning and Development plan. As you decide which conference(s) are worth the investment, some things to include are the ticket price points, ticket perks, location/travel costs, benefits, and even whether you know someone that may be able to offset any of the travel expenses.

To maximize your ROI (return on investment), come with a goal and plan which companies you’d like to meet and which panels you’d like to attend, and have an open mind to meet fellow attendees who may not have graced the stage.

Here are a few of my favorite accessible conferences made specifically Black professionals by Black professionals! I encourage you to research which of these best aligns with your goals.

General

HIREBLACK Summit – June 2023

The HIREBLACK Summit amplifies the voices of Black women and supports our community in getting trained, hired, and promoted in a way that is authentic to our culture and celebrates our experiences. This event has hosted thousands of 1:1 conversations with recruiters and panels prioritizing DEI and the wellness of Black women.

ESSENCE E-Suite – June 29 – July 3, 2023

Find the ESSENCE E-SUITE™ at ESSENCE Fest to join interactive mini-workshops, panels, and masterclasses with influential industry leaders!

Tech

AfroTech November 13-17, 2022

AfroTech Conference is the “place for all things Black in tech and web3”. This conference unites people [from all backgrounds] to engage in exclusive panels, social programming and recruiting opportunities. This year, AfroTech introduced its first-ever AfroTech Awards, StartupCon, Pitch Competitions, and Music Fest.

NSBE – March 22-26, 2023

The National Society of Black Engineers(NSBE) convention supports and promotes the aspirations of collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in engineering and technology. This engaging convention hosts a virtual career fair and prep, cyber cafés and happy hours, challenges, competitions, and wellness events. #NSBE49 will take place in Kansas City, MO March 22-26, 2023.

Black Women Talk Tech: Roadmap To Billions November 10-11, 2023

A conference built from the perspective of women, their goal is to showcase the brilliance of Black women in tech, foster deep connections, and create funding opportunities. Join investors, tech evangelists, and founders who are just starting out and others who have been in the game for years!

Marketing, Advertising & Sales

AdColor – November 17 – 20, 2022

Rejuvenate, educate and elevate yourself at the Adcolor Conference. This year they are bringing diverse professionals from all levels for the “Still Rising” Conference. Join them as they build on the momentum of DE&I investments, celebrate the wins of the past and provide tools for a successful future.

Sistahs in Sales – September 2023

Sistahs in Sales Summit invites Black and Brown women to be empowered through community and sisterhood and transformed through networking, training, and career opportunities. Entering its 5th year, this summit guided participants on a financial wealth-building journey as a seller, offered resources to strengthen their pitches, and catered to their well-being as a woman of color in sales.

Black Women in Media Conference & Awards – March 26 – 31, 2023

This event celebrates Black women trailblazers in media, and offers a full Black shopping experience while inspiring you to break your professional barriers and dominate your respective field. Treat yourself to a night of masterclasses, entertainment lounges, and fireside chats where you can unapologetically celebrate Black women. The 7th hybrid conference and awards will take place March 26-31, 2023 in the NY tristate area.

Revolt Summit – Conference Dates TBD

The Revolt Summit opens the doors to the future of Hip Hop and the Black experience. At this summit you can network with companies who are “committed to the culture,” gain mentorship from industry power players, and experience the biggest names in the industry while elevating your career.

Creative

CultureCon – Conference Dates TBD

In addition to star-studded panels, CultureCon attendees can participate in exclusive screenings, learn how to build and market their business, and find their creative tribe. This “ultimate creative homecoming” is dedicated to “changemakers of color who plan to elevate their social network and make a real mark on culture.”

Where are the Black Designers? Conference Dates TBD

Find where the Black designers are at and elevate your understanding of “The Evolution of the Black Design Experience Through the Past, Present, and into the Future” and much more. Last year this event amplified 30+ voices who created a safe space to discuss Black stories that were also interpreted live in American Sign Language.

Money

Women of Color in Capital – May 26 – 28, 2023

Step your money game up and learn about money, finance, business capital and investing from a 360-degree lens. This conference unites women entrepreneurs and professionals from diverse backgrounds for professional development, masterclass and breakout sessions dedicated to sharing wealth and knowledge.

Pre-Collegiate

HBCU Night – January – March 2023

HBCU Night creates an enlightening environment for prospective college students to learn about the illustrious HBCU experience. Their vision is to “increase the HBCU Night attendance rate of prospective college students, rising HBCU graduates, and HBCU alumni by 20% annually, until capacities are reached”

Europe

BYP Leadership Conference – October 2023

Held in London, the BYP Leadership Conference gathers inspiring and engaging speakers to help you unpack the best version of yourself and elevate your career as a Black professional. Join inspiring speakers, trailblazers, and change-makers across many industries, including sports, entertainment, tech, legal, political, education and much more.