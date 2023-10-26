This Pharmacist Was Honored For His Advancements To Biopharmaceuticals By The Oldest Black Founded Greek Letter Organization

A group of pharmaceutical drugs pills laid in a pile

Dr. David Dalton, an award-winning pharmacist and biopharmaceutical entrepreneur, just received another honor for his contributions.

Dalton, an esteemed pharmacist and entrepreneur was recognized as one of twelve ‘BANNERED HEROES’ at a celebration for Pennsylvania’s African American Veterans hosted by The State Museum of Pennsylvania and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, per a news release. BANNERED HEROES was presented by the Beta Pi Boulé Chapter (Harrisburg, PA) of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (the Boulé) which is the oldest African-American Greek organization. Other members were W.E.B. DuBois, Charles R. Drew, James Weldon Johnson, Ralph Bunche, Andrew J. Young, Colin Powell, and Barack Obama among others.

“An unwavering beacon of service, Dr. David Dalton stands as a testament to the power of dedication and community spirit,” said Tyorne Powell, President, Beta Pi Boule Chapter in a statement. “With a heart as vast as his legacy, he has tirelessly uplifted others for decades, embodying the true essence of a veteran and community businessman. His record of service illuminates our path towards a brighter future.”

“Born in West Virginia, Dalton lived in Dillsburg, PA for more than thirty years,” reads the news release. “He received a BS in Pharmacy from West Virginia University in 1971 and was honored as one of the top ten graduates within the last century. Dalton became a Doctor of Pharmacy in 1974. From 1971 to 1976, he served in the US Air Force and is the first Black pharmaceutical executive in the chain drug industry. He is in the ‘Four Halls of Fame’ and also received the U.S. Senatorial Medal of Freedom. Dr. Dalton is an inductee of three Halls of Fame, is a recipient of the Senatorial Medal of Freedom, and has been recognized by several presidents of the United States.”