Aveeno Launches Skin Health Startup Accelerator For Black Female Entrepreneurs

It’s no secret that Black women have the answers when it comes to melanated skin.

And though Black may not crack, it certainly needs to be maintained — especially while attempting to maintain an even-toned, blemish-free, brightened complexion.

Knowing that Black women too face challenges in our skin hyperpigmentation, cystic acne, or dry skin ailments such as eczema or psoriasis, Aveeno, has not only been the products catered to women of all skin tones for decades, they are now committed to helping create a more diverse, inclusive and equitable skincare industry.

In doing so, Aveeno has built a long-standing partnership with the official #BlackGirlMagic headquarters here at ESSENCE to provide access, education, resources and opportunity for Black female entrepreneurs looking to grow their skincare and haircare brands. And that’s where you come in! Together, we want to support those entrepreneurs whose ideas and solutions have the power to profoundly impact the health and beauty of all skin.

We’re looking for an up-and-coming innovator of body care, facial care or scalp care products who harnesses the power of natural ingredients to address the needs of all skin types. We’re talking moisturizers, serums, scrubs, cleansers and more!

And of course we’re not going to put you to work without helping you secure a bag along the way. Winners will receive $100,000 for their skincare business and ongoing mentorship opportunities from Aveeno business leaders, industry experts and ESSENCE. Entering is simple: Create a 1-2 minute video introducing yourself, your business, and why you got started. Explain how natural ingredients play a key role in your products and your business.

Submission deadline to participate is January 25, 2021. For more information on the Aveeno Skin Health Startup Accelerator, competition eligibility, and how to apply, please visit essence.com/aveeno.