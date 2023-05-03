This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur With Autism Launched A Nail School To Train Neurodivergent Students

Aaliyah Thompson is the true embodiment of the adage “lifting as you climb.”

She successfully launched a beauty bar in Jonesboro, Ga at just 21, and a little over eight months later she’s helping others live their dream as well, despite any odds.

At 5 years old, Thompson was diagnosed with autism, a neurological disorder that can impact communication, comprehension, and social capacity. This didn’t impede Thompson’s entrepreneurial spirit, however and with the support of her family, she not only launched her own company but plans to open a nail school as well.

“I am thrilled to be launching my nail school and to continue my journey as an entrepreneur,” Thompson shared via a news release. “As someone with autism, I know firsthand the challenges of finding opportunities in the workforce. But I also know that individuals with autism have unique talents and abilities that can be harnessed to achieve great things. I hope that my nail school will serve as a model for inclusive entrepreneurship and inspire others to pursue their dreams, no matter their background or challenges.”

The nail school will provide students with comprehensive training spanning all areas of nail design and care, as well as business management skills, according to the news release. The grand opening of Aaliyah’s nail school will take place on June 5.

For more information, please visit www.aaliyahschoolofnail.com.