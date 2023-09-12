Aunt Jackie’s Curls And Coils Is Sponsoring Emerging Black Designers To Participate In NYFW

Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils is supporting the dreams of Black fashion designers.

The textured haircare brand has partnered with designers Bach Mai and Sami Miró to support their appearance at New York Fashion Week.

AAPI designer Bach Mai, shares in a news release, “Healthy hair is beautiful hair, and Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils has truly wonderful, quality products that help achieve healthy, beautiful hair — we’re so proud to have them as a show partner.” He continues, “Both myself and my brand always champion diversity and believe that our version of glamour is for everyone spanning all sizes, gender identities, and backgrounds. Who better to celebrate the love and individuality of natural beauty of all kinds than Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils, the perfect partner!”

The brand says they’re recognizing the importance of representation and inclusivity within the fashion industry.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils as our official hair sponsor for our first New York Fashion Week runway show,” says Sami Miró, founder, and designer of Sami Miro Vintage. “Their motto of ‘natural hair is where it’s at’ and their commitment to using natural product ingredients aligns with Sami Miro Vintage’s ethos of taking a more sustainable approach. By joining forces for New York Fashion Week, we hope to not only be a representation of Black owned, Black women founders, but also be an example of possibilities.”

“We are beyond thrilled to debut Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils at NYFW in collaboration with designers Bach Mai and Sami Miró,” said Monique Salas, Vice President of Brand + Marketing at Aunt Jackie’s in a news release. “This momentous occasion not only represents a significant step for our brand but also symbolizes our commitment to amplifying diversity, inclusion, and Black-owned + AAPI-owned businesses. We chose these partners with intentionality due to the inclusivity and representation they display through their brand ethos and on the runway.”