First-Ever Athlete-Owned TV Network Backed By Kyrie Irving, Dwyane Wade & More Lands Amazon Prime Deal

An athlete-first channel just found its home.

PlayersTV, the first-ever athlete-owned TV network will be housed across Amazon Freevee, Fire TV Channels and Prime Video coming Fall 2023 according to news release shared with ESSENCE. The ad-supported platform will feature reality, comedy, documentaries and scripted and reality content.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Amazon,” said PlayersTV co-founder Deron Guidrey said in a statement. “This relationship marks a significant milestone for PlayersTV, as it allows us to amplify our mission of showcasing the human side of sports through captivating storytelling. Together, we will bring our content to a broader audience, giving viewers an immersive experience that goes beyond the game.“

PlayersTV is financially backed by major athletes that include Chris Paul, Travis Kelce, Vernon Davis, Kyrie Irving, Ken Griffey Jr. and Dwyane Wade, among others.

Like his investing partners, Wade isn’t unfamiliar to the content creation and distribution space. He owns a production company, 59th and Prairie Entertainment, that has forged strategic partnerships with WarnerMedia and Bleacher Report according to the company’s site.

Chris Paul, another PlayersTV backer, has also planted roots in the production space as he has produced multiple sports-based media projects. According to a November 2022 report, he helped spearheaded “Crossroads,” a lacrosse team documentary, and “The Game Changers,” based on nutrition.

PlayersTV official launch will be announced at a later date.