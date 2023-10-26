The Association of Black Cardiologists To Give Thousands Of Dollars In Scholarships To Promising Black Medical Students

A diverse group of doctors and nurses discuss medical data.

The next generation of Black doctors will receive deserved financial support thanks to a respected organization.

Per a news release, the Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) will award scholarships to fifteen US-based minority medical students.

“This year’s scholarship recipients have demonstrated remarkable dedication and promise in their pursuit of a career in healthcare,” said ABC President Dr. Anekwe Onwuanyi in a statement. “They represent the bright future of cardiovascular medicine, embodying the values and commitment to diversity and excellence that ABC and its partners represent.”

The 2023 scholarship recipients can be found here.

As CBS News points out, Sixty percent of African Americans have cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), yet Black cardiologists account for just 3% of the space per a 2019 “Brief Report” in JAMA Cardiology. Black people also They have higher rates of high blood pressure and are more likely to die from heart disease than their white peers. One recent study suggested the gap in deaths from cardiovascular causes between black men and white men could be cut by 19% if black men were seen by black physicians, the AHA states.

ABC’s efforts, particularly its scholarship program, is aimed at shifting that chasm.

“The scholarships aim not only to alleviate the financial burden of medical education but also to empower these individuals to become the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow’s healthcare landscape,” said ABC CEO Cassandra McCullough in a statement.

Scholarships will be presented at ABC’s 14th Annual Spirit of the Heart Awards & Fundraiser on Saturday, October 28, 2023.