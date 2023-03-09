Funny Food: Anthony Anderson And Cedric The Entertainer Collaborate On BBQ Brand

They’ve conquered the world’s stage, now they’re looking to dominate the kitchen.

Per a Variety report, comedic actors Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer are partnering to launch their own barbecue label, AC Barbeque, and will allow us to follow their quest to perfect their grilling skills in a new A&E Network series called “Kings of BBQ.”



“Anthony and I are very excited to take our audience into the savory, smokehouse-filled, finger licking world of barbeque all across the United States,” Cedric The Entertainer said in a statement. Added Anderson: “The launch of AC Barbeque has been a lifelong dream for Cedric and I and we cannot wait to learn more about the craft and share our journey.”

Although few details are public about the BBQ brand, the two comedians are poised to enter into a lucrative market as the industry is worth USD 4.59 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.79 billion in 2022 globally.

In the perfect tee up to the business’s launch, the Kings of BBQ show “will follow Cedric and Anthony as they meet with barbeque chefs, pitmasters and everyday experts who share their knowledge and secrets of the trade, highlighting Black Excellence in the industry along the way,” according to Variety. “From backyards to BBQ pits, the duo will go behind the scenes to master barbeque in all its glory and create a business of their own that honors its legacy and flavors. Along the way, celebrity friends and family will join in on the fun and help share how different cultures and experiences have influenced the delicious cooking technique.”

The BBQ brand will be a part of a portfolio that consists of Cedric’s A Bird and A Bear Entertainment production company and Anthony’s slew of lucrative partnerships that include Northwestern Mutual and Advil among many others.