Angela Yee Announces New Chapter—Her Own Radio Show

Change isn’t always easy, but it can be greatly rewarding when it’s the right next step.

Angela Yee is a testament to this based on her recent announcement that sent shockwaves through the social media sphere.

On Wednesday, the award-winning media personality shared with listeners that she will be leaving her post as one-third of the long-running Power 105.1 morning show ‘The Breakfast Club’ to head up her own, a new weekday broadcast called “Way Up with Angela Yee.” According to a news release, the midday program launches fall 2022 across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1, and will be available for syndication through Premiere Networks to stations across the country.

“Angela Yee is a Powerhouse! She’s a businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a highly-entertaining, smart and witty talent who will go down as one of the greats of her generation. We are thrilled to have her lead this new show,” said Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming in a news release shared with Essence. “Angela has her finger on the pulse of entertainment and culture, and I look forward to watching her bring her positive outlook and even more great content to her devoted listeners in new and influential ways.”

In a career that spans more than two decades, the Brooklyn, New York-native has interviewed everyone who’s anyone including Dave Chapelle, 50 Cent, Issa Rae, Cardi B, President Barack Obama, Jay Z, Eminem, Nas, Vice President Kamala Harris, among many others.

“I sat down with Thea and shared how I always wanted to have my own show,” Yee said to co-hosts Dj Envy and Charlemagne Tha God on Wednesday’s broadcast. “This is something I’ve been wanting to for years now, way before the pandemic. It’s always been a goal of mine.”

Joining The Breakfast Club in 2010, the past 12 years has served Yee incredibly well on the platform. The show, along with her weekly podcast Lip Service has become a staple in mainstream culture.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to have this once in a lifetime opportunity to create a brand-new show,” said Yee in a news release. “I appreciate everyone who has helped to make this happen at iHeartMedia, and most importantly, the listeners who are like family to me. It’s a bittersweet feeling to leave an iconic show like ‘The Breakfast Club,’ which we built from the ground up for 12 years, but we will forever be an extension of each other. I’m working hard and dedicated to making our new program exciting, thoughtful, provocative, and most importantly, a safe haven for even more of us to grow and learn while having fun. I’m ready for this new chapter!”