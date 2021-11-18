Amex Supports Black-Owned Businesses Just In Time For the Holidays

Getty Images

We’re halfway through the month of November, so you know what that means: holiday shopping time is here! With that, American Express is helping us support Black-owned businesses as we grab things that our loved ones will enjoy.

The credit card giant recently announced its 12th annual Small Business Saturday, which will take place on November 27th. This is a part of the company’s goal to drive $100 billion in reported consumer spending at small businesses from 2021 through 2025, features a series of initiatives to drive consumers to Shop Small® during the holiday season that include marketing support for small business owners, Google Shopping collaboration to create shoppable digital murals displaying locally-sourced products across U.S. cities and access to grant programs.

“Excitement is building among consumers and small businesses ahead of the holidays, with 63% of small business owners surveyed reporting that they are preparing for a bigger holiday shopping season than last year despite supply chain shortages and other challenges due to the pandemic,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer at American Express. “We’re rallying consumers to help deliver a strong holiday season for small businesses in communities across the country. It’s so important to support our favorite small businesses not only on Small Business Saturday but throughout the holiday season and all year long.”

American Express Shop Small Impact survey showed that 56% of small businesses surveyed agree that this year’s Small Business Saturday is more critical than ever for their business and 78% say holiday sales will impact their ability to keep their doors open in 2022.

According to a news release, American Express reported that 80% of consumers surveyed stated they are likely to Shop Small this holiday season, small business owners can utilize American Express’ Shop Small Studio for complimentary downloadable posters, social media posts and more to help them garner attention for their business and rally their communities. From savings on tools to help with marketing, operations and more, merchants can access a suite of offers curated by American Express on business services, valued at over $8,000, to help them get their business ready for shoppers this holiday season and all year long here. Small business owners can also access new signage and marketing materials for U.S. merchants that let customers know they’re “Always Welcome” here.

“The past year has presented unique challenges for small business owners across the country. It has never been more vital to support the small businesses that make our communities unique and contribute to the culture of our neighborhoods,” said Nicole and Michael Nicholas owners of Aunts et Uncles in Brooklyn, NY. “We are honored to be participating in Small Business Saturday. It provides us with an opportunity to connect with our local community and remind them to get out and Shop Small all holiday season.”