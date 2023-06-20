Women Are Most At-Risk Of Losing Their Jobs To AI

A large number of people are afraid of what AI could do to their livelihood, but new research shows women should be the most concerned of all.

Per a new report from HR analytics firm Revelio Labs, women workers are likely going to be the most affected by the looming AI revolution that’s poised to overtake many human-held jobs.

The report says that this is because of tech tools that can perform administrative or secretarial roles, which society has disproportionately relegated many women to perform due to gender biases.

“The distribution of genders across occupations reflects the biases deeply rooted in our society, with women often being confined to roles such as administrative assistants and secretaries,” said Hakki Ozdenoren, economist at Revelio Labs. “Consequently, the impact of AI becomes skewed along gender lines.”

According to Journal Times, companies like International Business Machines Corp. have slowed down hiring for roles that canbe done by AI, like human resources. “Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna predicts as many as 30% of these positions could be replaced by automation over five years,” the outlet writes. “Potentially resulting in a loss of around 7,800 jobs.”

Some employers believe some jobs will be safe from AI, though.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, a survey of nearly 1,000 investors and financial advisors by Morgan Stanley’s wealth management department, financial advisors say the technology will lead to big changes in investing, but customers still prefer humans to handle their affairs.

Jeff McMillan, head of analytics, data, and innovation at Morgan Stanley’s wealth management arm, said in a statement: “While A.I. is clearly groundbreaking, and we are just scratching the surface of its potential impact within financial services.”