Here Are Some AI-Proof Jobs For Creatives

Artificial intelligence have whipped some of us in a frenzy of concern about the viability of our career, and our future in the workforce with many roles being projected to be replaced by AI technology in the near future.

Programs like Chat GPT are able to produce written projects like essays, articles and poetry within seconds. AI-driven technology is also being used to create realistic photography and even fully produced songs with vocals that were never recorded by human, but created by bots. With that, creatives have cause for concern, but hope is still alive. Luckily, there are some roles out there that are less likely for a need of automation, and therefore, worth pursuing. Here are some we rounded up.

Teacher

Gaining the knowledge and skills other want to learn for themselves is one of the ways to remain viable in an ever-evolving workforce. Teaching, particularly in the arts, are incredibly nuanced and is a reminder of why a human touch is important and can go beyond the rudimentary facts AI can generate.

Art Therapist

AI largely lacks nuance and is still learning the ways and whim of human behavior (a scary thought, I know). One of the professions AI hasn’t yet touched is psychotherapy and its many derivatives, include art therapy.

Art therapy is facilitated by a professional art therapist and effectively supports personal and relational treatment goals as well as community concerns, as described by the American Art Therapy Association. According to the organization, it is used to improve cognitive and sensorimotor functions, foster self-esteem and self-awareness, cultivate emotional resilience, promote insight, enhance social skills, reduce and resolve conflicts and distress, and advance societal and ecological change.

Novelist

Although AI technology allows for the quick writing of research papers, resumes and now news articles, fiction writing is a genre it hasn’t managed to perfect due to its non-replicative nature. Basically, you’re not allowed to extract bits and pieces of other works to produce an original fiction novel.

Investigative Journalists

Martin Ford, author of Rule of the Robots: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything says these are jobs, “where you need a very deep understanding of people. I think it’ll be a long time before AI has the ability to interact in the kinds of ways that really build relationships.”

We agree.