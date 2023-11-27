A Black Mother-Daughter Duo Created The Equitable Alternative to Chat GPT

A mother and her daughter are aiming to make the AI revolution more racially even-handed with a powerful new chat tool.

Spark Plug, a generative AI model, recently secured $1.4 million in funding from TD Bank, Salesforce, The Government of Canada, Foundation for Black Communities and NBA Canada, per a news release shared with ESSENCE.

It’s an invention that came from from Tamar Huggins and her 13-year-old daughter, which offers an equitable alternative to mainstream AI platforms with its initial output focusing on diverse audiences.

“Spark Plug stands tall on the shoulders of giants,” says Tamar Huggins, CEO of Tech Spark and creator of Spark Plug in a news release. “It is important for us to build a technological product that stands on the foundation of the ancestors, who reflect the communities that are often intentionally left out of the design process, and to create a voice using the vessel of their descendant.”

Huggins adds: “Oftentimes, technology is designed without the lens of Blackness, and therefore, the impact on Black communities can be quite negative, especially when it comes to AI in general. It’s really about how we can identify the problems that exist within our own communities using technology to create meaningful, safe-tailored solutions that generate impact.”

“AI Driven by the Culture,” Spark Plug’s powerful slogan, encapsulates its commitment to inclusivity and diversity in technology design. The platform was meticulously crafted using ethical data sourced from the profound works of authors during the Harlem Renaissance and the valiant activists of the Civil Rights movement, ensuring the integrity and richness of cultural history are preserved and celebrated.

Spark Plug plans to scale using its new funding, enhance its capabilities and reach bigger audiences in the US and Canada. Per the news release, Spark Plug voice is modeled after the founder’s daughter in an aim to relate to young users.

“The investment signals a turning point in the industry, highlighting the importance and impact of creating technology that is “Driven by the Culture,” the news release states. “Spark Plug not only acknowledges the significance of the past but also paves the way for a future where the voice of the youth and the richness of diverse histories drive innovation in Generative AI. Join us in this revolution. For Spark Plug is not just transforming literature; it’s rewriting the narrative of who gets to be at the forefront of technological advancement.”