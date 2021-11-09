New Research Reveals Shoppers Are Getting An Earlier Start On Shopping This Year

Getty Images

November is here, so you know what that means. Shopping season is upon us.

Just in time for the holidays Afterpay, has launched “Done Day,” the official day shoppers should finish their holiday shopping to have all four payments paid by the new year, and is releasing data about shopper mindset and planned purchasing behavior this holiday season.

The ‘buy now, pay later’ platform is declaring November 19 as the day we should have grabbed our loved ones favorite things. They’ll also be announcing several holiday giveaways and deals.

Here is a glimpse of the data from the Afterpay Holiday Shopping Survey of more than 2,000 Americans: They found that most of us are overwhelmed and concerned about overspending with one out of four people feel stressed or overwhelmed by spending money during the holidays and nearly 40% of Gen Z plan to shop early to avoid overspending

The findings also showed that we are trying to shop earlier than in previous years. Almost half of people (45%) started their holiday shopping early to avoid crowds, with over one in three (39%) people planning to finish all their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving

Their data revealed we’re more serious about budgeting now. Shoppers are implementing spending limits this year more than ever with over one in three (36%) people setting a strict budget for themselves and 37% of respondents agreeing on spending limits with friends and family during the holiday season.

And lastly, we’re not playing around with slow shipping. Nearly 50% of respondents are shopping early this year specifically to ensure their gifts arrive due to the increasing fear of supply chain barriers and shipping delays.