‘Afro Unicorn’ Founder Makes History As First Black-Woman-Owned Brand To Be Licensed In Major Retail Store

There’s nothing more fun than choosing supplies for children’s birthday parties. Now, thanks to a new afro-conscious brand, that process just got much more inclusive.

Party supply and favors product line Afro Unicorn, was founded with a mission to celebrate women and children of color. Recently, it was announced that even more consumers will be able to purchase the products because of their exclusive brand deal with Walmart.

Per a news release, Afro Unicorn launched a curated assortment of its party supplies and favors product line at Walmart which will include more than 20 exclusive products. The line will be carried in its more than 1,500 Walmart stores across the country and on Walmart.com. The licensing deal is the first of its kind for a Black woman entrepreneur according to a statement from the brand.

“As the world’s largest retailer, Walmart continues to build an inclusive supply chain that reflects our customers and provides products and services that resonate and meet our customers’ needs,” said Laura Rush, senior vice president of entertainment, toys and seasonal at Walmart in a news release. “We are excited to have another Black-owned business join our supplier community and warmly welcome Afro Unicorn™ to the fold. We look forward to our customers celebrating life milestones with these great new products.”

The hero brand image is a unicorn, whose mane touts different shades of brown (vanilla, caramel, and mocha) as opposed to the traditional iridescence associated with unicorns. The color range was devised to reflect the complexions of Showers’ Black customers.

“My main goal for Afro Unicorn™ is to ensure Black girls and women feel unique, divine, and magical,” said Showers in a news release. “Afro Unicorn is more than a line of products. It’s a movement to make sure Black people are represented and have a seat at the table. I’m grateful Walmart understands how important this is and gave me that seat at the table. Now, millions of little girls will grow up with products on store shelves that represent and celebrate them.”

The new collection will feature party plates, napkins, balloons, decorations and pinatas.