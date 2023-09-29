African Pride Launches Initiative To Provide Hair Products To College Students To Help Them Cut Styling Costs

Black women can spend up to 4x more on haircare than women in other racial groups, with the average cost coming out to about 18% of their yearly income on products and upkeep alone.

African Pride recognizes this, and has stepped in to alleviate that heavy strain on cash-strapped college students.

The legacy haircare brand recently announced the return of its partnership 7-year-old partnerhship with Impressions of Beauty , a multicultural college marketing company, to offer free products to college students.

As a part of the partnership, African Pride also announced it will be providing products from the ‘Moisture Miracle’ collection to students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and Predominantly White Institutions (PWI) across the country.

“We are proud to be part of these prestigious universities every year,” said Jazzmene Ford, Marketing Manager at African Pride in a statement. “It is important for us to engage and connect with this specific demographic at this entry point of her hair journey. We aspire to establish ourselves as a dependable brand that she can consistently rely on.”

Ashlee Gomez, Founder & CEO of Impressions of Beauty adds: “At IOB, a significant facet of our mission is to introduce students to exceptional brands that have a vested interest in their unique needs as multicultural consumers. We pride ourselves on cultivating meaningful connections between influential brands and HBCU students, and we are so thrilled to have African Pride on this journey with us! The honor of being able to help positively shape the consumer journey of our student audience holds immeasurable value, not just for us, but also for our esteemed brand partners!”

The brands will be present at several HBCU homecoming celebrations, including Texas Southern University (September 29, 2023), Morgan State University (October 6, 2023 ), Tuskegee University (October 13, 2023), Clark Atlanta University (October 20, 2023), and Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (October 27, 2023).