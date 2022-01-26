ADCOLOR Releases Study Examining Black Employee Retention Numbers In Creative Industries

It’s no secret that creative agencies (advertising,marketing and public relations) have been rife with their share of DEI issues over the years. In 2020, it was reported that Black employees only make up about 6% of the industry. Now, ADCOLOR is taking a look at whether those agencies have been able to keep the few employees of color they do have.

In a new study, ADCOLOR, examines reasons why historically excluded individuals in creative industries plan to leave their employers and reasons why they would stay. The organization reviewed over 400 sources within the advertising industry and business to uncover common factors that are combating inclusion and retention.

“We have seen a strong shift in recent years towards increasing diversity in creative industries, but there is still much work to be done as we navigate our way towards a more stable, satisfied and inclusive workforce,” said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder of ADCOLOR in a news release.

“The only way we can continue on the path towards inclusivity is by understanding the root causes that have left out diverse professionals for so long. I hope that by examining the macro factors in this report, leaders in the creative industries will better understand the barriers historically-excluded communities face and be inspired to find solutions that best serve their diverse professionals.”

The study examined specific DEI factors including subjectivity and ambiguity in creative industries, breed bias, consumer and client-facing nature of the industry encourages performativity and “culture fit” criteria promote homogeneity among others.

The study is just part one of a larger series ADCOLOR plans to release throughout 2022, which will feature primary research from the organization, including survey results and interview insights from hundreds of industry professionals, leaders and influencers.

According to a news release key findings were originally previewed during a panel session at the ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021 Conference held in New York City from October 5 – 8, 2021. The session brought together leaders from Accenture, Cardinal Change, Coach Marc Consulting, Droga5, Spark Foundry and The Richards Group to discuss insights from the study that can help create and sustain a more stable, satisfied and diverse workforce.