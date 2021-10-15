5 Tips to Finding a Job That Aligns with Your Passions

Getty Images

You’ve probably heard this before, but life is too short to be stuck doing something that doesn’t light a fire of passion within you. With so many hours dedicated to our careers each day, why not create a career path that aligns with your passion? When you sincerely care about your work, you naturally give more to your team, feel better about the projects you’re working on, and truly give it your all.

While the path may look different for everyone, here are 5 tips to help get you started on your journey.

Start with insight. Before you begin scanning job listings, take a moment to ask yourself some questions like: What excites you? What are you naturally good at? What do friends and family come to you for all the time? What problems do you like solving? This self-reflection will help you identify specific things that fulfill and inspire you, then you can use these qualities as the foundation for your job search.

Identify your gifts. Whether you’re taking your first steps into the working world or pivoting your current career, your success will skyrocket if you can hone in on a job that fits your natural skill set. After you are clear about your gifts, talents and what inspires you, it’s time to reveal your motivation. Make a list of your strengths, then brainstorm what type of work might allow you to really flex those muscles.

Meet a mentor. Now that you have an idea of what types of jobs you may want to do, it’s time to connect with someone who is actually doing that work. Reach out to a person at your current company who is in a role you’d love to learn more about, go on LinkedIn and message that college friend who’s doing something that speaks to you, or attend a networking event. You never know who you are going to meet, so don’t be afraid to put yourself out there a little. Connecting with people who currently hold (or has held) your dream job will help you decide if the role is right for you as well – it may even help you get hired in the future.

Find your place. The company you work for is just as important as the work you’re doing. As you’re searching for opportunities, check out a few of the employee reviews. Does it seem like the coworkers are competitive? Does the business make space for their employees to learn and explore? Do employees feel supported in their daily tasks? Is the culture inclusive? Can you bring your whole self to work?

Some companies, like Nationwide, create opportunities for their employees to grow. They are focused on ensuring their employees are ready to be the workforce of the future by offering reskilling and upskilling support. They also support you in pursuing a career path that best aligns with your passion and purpose.

Enjoy the journey. You may immediately find a job that’s right in line with your passions, and on the other hand, you may not. Yet, both outcomes are equally great. You never know what you will learn or how you will grow with each new experience you have, but either way, you will be building new skills to help point you in the right direction. So, don’t put pressure on yourself to rush into anything. Be sure to enjoy all the small wins along the way to truly following your passion.

EXPLORE THE CULTURE AND CAREERS AT NATIONWIDE at Nationwide.com/Careers. Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle, and Nationwide is on your side are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.