5 Apps To Help You Maintain A Budget

When was the last time you thought about your financial goals? It’s one thing to visualize what you want to achieve but another thing to actually put your goals on paper.

A study conducted by Dr. Gail Matthews at Dominican University in California concluded that you are 42% more likely to achieve your goals if you write them down. If you want to save money (whether for a vacation, a down payment on a home, or even that nice handbag you saw Rihanna wearing), in addition to creating a goal and writing it down, you need to have a budget. A budget takes a look at your income, your expenses, and where your money is going. If you’re struggling to create one, there are plenty of Excel and Google templates that you can use to help you understand your financial situation and how you spend. Certain credit card companies even provide breakdowns of where your monthly spend is going (i.e. entertainment, groceries, transportation).

Nevertheless, sometimes you need a little extra help. But don’t you worry—there’s an app for that! There are a plethora of apps on the market that will help you with your finances. We went through them all so you don’t have to. Keep reading for the 5 best apps to help you get your spending under control and reach your financial goals.