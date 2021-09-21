4 Tips to Pivot Your Career During the Pandemic

GETTY IMAGES

The past 2 years have been a rollercoaster for us all. Along with the ebbs and flows of life, we’ve been forced to make many adjustments in our lives and in our work. If you’ve experienced job uncertainty, stress, frustrations or more, now may be the time to reevaluate the direction of your career and take action. Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic could be the push you need to pivot to a new, perhaps more aligned and exciting career. Use these tips to pivot and start moving in the direction of your dreams.

Think big. Shifting your focus from your job to your career is important to gain the perspective needed to see new opportunities. The pandemic may have uncovered or intensified feelings of being unsatisfied at work. So, think about whether you’re unhappy at your current place of employment or with the actual work you’re doing. If it’s the work, identify your true career goals—the sky is the limit. Write down your personal purpose statement. It will highlight your goals and help you track your progress.

Market your skills. Now that you know what your career goals are, you can build a roadmap to take you there. Look at your current skill set. Can anything translate to another field that you are interested in? Where can you make valuable contributions? This is a great moment to let go of what you think your limitations are and begin to see a new path for yourself—whether that is at a new company or creating a whole new career. Seek out diverse opportunities and flex your confidence muscles, because your dream job might be waiting for you and this is how you find it. And if you’re not sure about jumping in with both feet, try volunteering—you get to learn on the job and you never know what doors may open for you.

Build your brand. Take some time to think about how you want to come across to potential employers. Update your online presence using professional platforms. Showcase your big wins and awards, while also infusing your unique personality into your profile. Create a website portfolio if it’s something that’s standard in your dream field. Also, be sure your personal presence and any information available about you on the internet is aligned with your brand.

Be in good company. A good environment can make an incredible impact on your productivity—and your mood—each day. So, do your research about places you’re applying to. Do they make space for employees to grow and explore? Some companies, like Nationwide®, create opportunities for you to grow. They can even help you pivot to pursue a new path that aligns best with your passion and purpose.

