Chicago Mom Murdered Just Weeks After Speaking Out About Violence Against Black Women

CBS2 Chicago

Just weeks after speaking out against violence against Black women on a local news program, a Chicago mother was found strangled to death by someone she was dating, CBS reports.

Sierra Jamison, who had just turned 30, was discovered dead inside a garage near her home on September 18. Lawrence Boyle, the suspected killer, is 63 years old and had known Jamison for ten years. Prosecutors claim he strangled her to death a few weeks after the two began dating.

According to officials, Jamison returned home on the evening of September 18 and told her mother she would park her Jeep in a garage close to her home.

At the garage, Jamison was met by Boyle, who had been waiting inside and allegedly strangled her, took her phone, and concealed her body under a tarp.

Jamison’s mother became worried when her daughter didn’t come home and didn’t answer her calls or texts, so the victim’s brother went to check on her.

Boyle was seen leaving the garage, according to Jamison’s brother. The suspected murderer told him that Jamison had thrown her mobile phone at him before leaving for the store. Soon after, Jamison’s mother entered the garage and discovered her daughter’s body beneath the tarp.

“He used his two hands to suffocate the life of someone he was dating,” Assistant State’s Attorney Anne McCord Rodgers told the judge.

Last year, Jamison was the victim of a violent crime due to a carjacking attempt in 2022. WBBM-TV journalist Dorothy Tucker, who was investigating violence against Black women in Chicago, recently interviewed her. Jamison was murdered just before the segment was set to air. She is survived by a 6-year-old son.

Tucker spoke about her conversations with Jamison and stated, “She wanted to be able to say, ‘Let me tell people what it’s like to be a Black woman today and fearful so many times.”



Tucker, a Black woman, went on to say that Jamison’s death was “the example” of “the importance of us doing the story.” To discuss what happens to Black women.”