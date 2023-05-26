Bodycam Footage Shows Cops Laughing While Black Man Died In Their Custody After They Tased Him At Least 26 Times

The City of Jackson released footage of three officers on Wednesday showing them tasing a Black man repeatedly who ultimately died in their custody.

In body camera footage shared with the Clarion Ledger, three former officers reportedly tased Keith Murriel, 41, at least 26 separate times in a 10-minute span on December 31.

According to the outlet, a hotel security guard call the police, reporting that he was loitering in the parking lot.

Then-officers Kenya McCarty, Avery Willis, and James Land arrived on the scene and tased Murriel repeatedly while he yelled “unintelligible screams.”

The Clarion Ledger reports that the officers were laughing and joking presumably while Murriel was losing consciousness and that “no one in law enforcement, including the sergeant, was shown on video checking on Murriel’s condition during this span.”

When a paramedic arrived, none of the officers mentioned the tasing, instead claiming that Murriel choked.

McCarty and Willis have since been charged with second degree murder, while land was charged last week with manslaughter.

“We are on the side of justice and want to see justice take place,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said.