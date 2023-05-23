Two Missing NYC Boys Found Dead In Separate Manhattan Rivers

The bodies of two young boys who were reported missing last week in New York City were recovered in different rivers on opposite sides of Manhattan.

Alfa Barrie, 11, and Garrett Warren, 13, were last seen together on May 12 in Harlem before going missing, according to the New York Police Department.

Barrie was reported missing on May 14. The following afternoon on May 15, Warren was reported missing. On Saturday, Barrie’s body was discovered in the Hudson River. Two days prior, near the location where the boys were last seen on surveillance footage, across the island in the Harlem River, Warren’s body was found.

According to NBC New York, on the evening of May 12, witnesses last saw the two pals shopping at a fish market on 145th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. Security footage also showed them there at around 6:00 p.m., according to the police.

On May 16, authorities shared that additional security footage captured the moment that the two boys left one of their homes before the cameras showed them at the intersection.

CNN reported that a teenager saw Alfa and Garrett playing along the river’s edge when one of them shoved the other, and they both fell in. He didn’t see the two young boys emerge from the water and told an adult who then call 911.

According to the New York Office Of The Chief Medical Examiner, Warren drowned, and the manner of his death was deemed accidental. Barrie’s cause of death is still pending, NBC news reports.

Authorities say there was no evidence of trauma, and no foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigations are still underway.