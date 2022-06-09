6 Members Of The Haitian Special Olympics Soccer Delegation Go Missing

Six members of the Haitian Special Olympics soccer delegation have been reported missing.

The members, who are between the ages of 18 and 32, have been identified as Antione Joseph Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Mianovich Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet and Oriol Jean.

According to a news release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the group was last seen near the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday. They were participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, which started on Sunday and ends June 12.

“The individuals are all adults, five of whom are not Special Olympics athletes and one who is an adult with intellectual disability,” Special Olympics organizers told CNN. “The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern. Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk. To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement’s efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons.”

The release states that the delegation members had “turned in their room keys and left behind their personal bags and belongings.” The reason they left is unknown. No foul play is suspected, according to the release.

In addition to soccer, the Haiti Special Olympics delegation includes the equestrian team, which has existed since 2004, and track and field.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office stated that law enforcement is working with Walt Disney World, the Special Olympics and federal partners to search for the missing members.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the office at 321-697-4546.