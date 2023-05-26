Black Nun’s Exhumed Body Appears Intact Four Years After Burial, And Of Course Black Twitter Had No Chill

Four years after the remains of a Black nun were unearthed and exhibited no visible signs of decay, the small Missouri town of Gower has become an unexpected pilgrimage destination.

Hundreds of people have flocked to Gower, about 40 miles north of Kansas City, to view Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster’s well-preserved body, which many have dubbed a “Miracle in Missouri.”

Sister Lancaster established the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles, when she was 70 years old. According to the Catholic News Agency, she died in May 2019 at 95.

Benedictine nuns exhumed her coffin last Thursday to place it in her final resting beneath the altar in the convent chapel, which is said to be customary for founders.

“We were told by cemetery personnel to expect just bones in the conditions, as Sister Wilhelmina was buried without embalming and in a simple wood coffin,” one nun told Newsweek.

Instead, they found that Sister Lancaster’s body was intact with almost no signs of decay. The news went viral, and people on social media had much to say about the supposed “Miracle in Missouri.” Take a look at some of the mixed reactions.

GRAPHIC WARNING, with photos of Sister Lancaster’s body

“How much decay was there?”



“Nun”



“Please leave our church” https://t.co/3emCa3AoOF — Phil Shelly Creative (@philshelly) May 26, 2023

Black don’t crack even in death…



But please put my sister back to rest and take her off display! https://t.co/PI35ajE5WJ — W. E. B. Da Boy (@Abstract_Shawty) May 25, 2023

All the nuns in the lot and y'all dug up sister WIlHelmina?!🧐 https://t.co/GzHGEmL3P2 pic.twitter.com/YIrlVP9p0J — ♻️ (@NostalgiaX4) May 26, 2023

So miracle or nah? Regardless of what one may think there are enough we believe this to be a message from above and are making their way to Missouri.

Sister Lancaster’s body will remain on display at the chapel until May 29, after which it will be placed in a glass case for protection.