Mike Epps Mourns The Loss Of His Father Weeks After His Mother’s Passing

Long-time actor and stand-up comedian Mike Epps announced via Instagram the passing of his father, Tommie Epps Sr., late night on Thursday, Feb. 11.

In the post, featuring a picture of the two hugging closely with smiles plastered on their faces, the Next Friday star lamented his father’s passing and expressed gratitude for the memories they shared.

“Big RIP to my DaD TOMMIE L EPPS SR. Thank you for life and all the great memories and lessons,” the 50-year-old wrote in the caption of the tribute.

“He was a Hard worker, Good father, and God believers,” Epps continued, “fly High king, kiss mama for me.”

The news of his father’s passing comes just six weeks after the death of his mother in late December.

“Rest in paradise mama thank you for all the lessons and life it’s self you fought hard baby because of you I will never stop fighting in this thing called life,” Epps wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post sharing news of her death. “She loved her kids and family and we had good times with her this is not a good bye it’s a We will see you later.”

Epps was raised in Indianapolis, IN, and detailed his childhood with his parents in his 2018 autobiography Unsuccessful Thug. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, he compared being a father to four daughters with his mother raising a house full of sons.

“I wish I had a son,” he said. “My mother had eight sons and one girl. My mother cried every day. A woman can’t control a little boy that much. You think they can, but it’s like dealing with a little man.”

Just this past October, Epps shared a throwback post with his wife noting one of the greatest moments of his life was having singing group The Whispers sing to his mother on his wedding day.