Mass Shooter Kills Three Students At Michigan High School

Authorities in Oakland County, Michigan say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students. He shot and wounded six other people, including a teacher, the Associated Press reports.

The shooter’s motives are not yet known.

“Officers responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a flood of 911 calls about an active shooter,” at Oxford High School, according to AP News. “Authorities arrested the suspect at the school and recovered a semi-automatic handgun and several clips,” the outlet reports.

Superintendent Tim Throne said he was “shocked” by the incident. He did not know the names of the suspect or victims.

As per AP, “The school was placed on lockdown after the attack, with some children sheltering in locked classrooms while officers searched the premises. They were later taken to a nearby Meijer grocery store to be picked up by their parents.”

The school is in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people about 30 miles north of Detroit.

The local LakePoint Community Church is holding a prayer vigil at 7 pm Tuesday night (Nov 30) for the victims.

This story is still developing.