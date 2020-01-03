NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s Home and Threatened Her Resigns

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

A white NYPD cop, who broke into a Black woman’s home in Tennessee and terrorized her and her sons with foul, racist language, has resigned from the police force following the fall out from the case.

According to NBC News, Michael J Reynolds quit, effective immediately, just as he was meant to report to police headquarters so that the department could begin its disciplinary case against him.

“He will receive no pension or health benefits, nor will he be allowed to carry a firearm,” the NYPD said in a statement about the case.

The incident with Reynolds occurred back in July 2018, when he was in Tennessee for a bachelor party with two other officers, who remain unidentified.

Reynolds forced his way into Conese Halliburton’s home—just doors away from the Airbnb where he and the other men, including the two other officers were staying—and started threatening Halliburton and her children.

“I’ll break every f—ing bone in your f—ing neck,” Reynolds said, according to investigators, also referring to the family as “f–king n–gers.”

Despite his conduct, Reynolds was able to plead no contest to one count of aggravated criminal trespassing and three counts of assault and was sentenced to a whopping 15 days in jail, plus three years of probation.

Halliburton had demanded the NYPD take action and fire Reynolds, with her attorney noting that the cop “is a violent and dangerous racist who has no business carrying either a badge or a gun.”

