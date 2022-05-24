Jeff Mitchell/ Getty Images

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has been named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2022.

Mottley, Barbados’ first female prime minister, joins the likes of President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the list, which was announced on Monday. The annual list honors pioneers in various industries, recognizing their contributions and achievements.

“When our team gets together to choose the TIME100, we have one barometer: influence. Who shaped the year? Who stood up? Who stood out?…Our hope is that the TIME 100 list is not simply a recognition of influence but a study in how influence can be wielded,” said TIME CEO and Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal.

“@miaamormottley is an embodiment of our conscience, reminding us all to treat our planet and therefore one another with love, dignity, and care,” writes Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) #TIME100 https://t.co/HuMRgPMnZr pic.twitter.com/DsNieGB1Qt — TIME (@TIME) May 23, 2022

Prime Minister Mottley, who led her ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to landslide victories in the last two general elections in Barbados, is described as “bold, fearless, and possessing a great intellect and wit” in the article penned by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the first woman and first African to serve in this role.

Mottley has commanded global stages over the past few years with her representation of and important advocacy for the Caribbean region amid the climate crisis. Her efforts have “made clear the intersection between environmental action and equity,” Felsenthal said.

Her environmental advocacy isn’t the only thing she’s been praised for. As prime minister, Mottley has also spearheaded other major initiatives, such as initiating the process to abolish the secondary school entrance exam, declaring her intention for Barbados to recognize same-sex unions; and delivering on her promise to make Barbados a republic.

“The Prime Minister takes bold steps on the global stage.” “She is an embodiment of our conscience, reminding us all to treat our planet, and thus one another, with love, dignity, and care,” Okonjo-Iweala wrote, describing Mottley as a Barbadian icon.

Other notable women on this year’s TIME100 Most Influential People List include Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Zendaya, Mary J. Blige and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.