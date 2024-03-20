Six Massachusetts Middle School Students Face Charges For Allegedly Holding Mock Slave Auctions On Social Media

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office in western Massachusetts has brought charges against six middle school students following allegations of race-based bullying.

According to prosecutors, led by District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, the students were eighth graders at Southwick Regional School and allegedly involved in conducting mock slave auctions on Snapchat, where white students could bid in two Black classmates, CBS News reports.

The students are accused of making hateful and racist comments, including “notions of violence against people of color,” using racial slurs and sharing offensive photos and videos. The incidents came to light after the Snapchat group was reported to school authorities on February 9.

After conducting an investigation, all students involved, including those facing criminal charges, were suspended from school. The lengths of suspension varied, with two students receiving 25-day suspensions and one student receiving a 45-day suspension.

Prosecutors have charged one student with interference with civil rights, threat to commit a crime, and witness interference. Another student faces charges of interference with civil rights and threat to commit a crime, while four other students have been charged with threat to commit a crime, CBS reports.

“I intend to be very clear: hatred and racism have no place in this community, and where this behavior becomes criminal, I will ensure that we act, and act with swift resolve, as we did here to uncover it and bring it to the light of justice,” Gulluni said. “Bullying, especially when it involves race is an insidious force within a school community and within a community at large. It is also deeply damaging to victims who experience harassment, abuse, and humiliation.”

Gulluni also noted that he has spoken with the victims and their families and representatives from the NAACP.

“We must also acknowledge that this incident is not and will not be the only one of its kind. It is a reality that we cannot ignore, but as I stand here, I look forward with resolve and commitment to enact change and to foster progress in this community.”

Due to their ages, the students’ identities will not be released to the public.