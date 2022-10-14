Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight

screenshot of Raleigh Police Chief via WTVD

An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.

The shooting occurred near the Neuse River Greenway, a popular trail on the outskirts of the state capital, according to the city’s mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” Baldwin said at a news conference overnight.

Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. He is reportedly in critical condition in the hospital. No motive has been confirmed, but Raleigh Police Lieutenant Jason Borneo said the investigation is ongoing.

“Tonight, terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said at a news conference on Thursday evening.

The names of those killed were released Friday morning. Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres, 29, Nicole Conners, 53, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 34, and James Thompson, 16.

At least two other people, including another police officer, were wounded and taken to the hospital. According to the police department, the officer was released, but a 59-year-old victim remains in critical condition.

The violence in Raleigh marked the 25th mass killing in 2022, in which the victims were fatally shot, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database. A mass killing is when four or more people are killed, excluding the perpetrator.

“We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence. We have much to do, and tonight we have much to mourn,” Governor Cooper said.