Did U.S. Rep. Mary Miller Claim Victory For “White Life” At Trump Rally?

Speaking at a rally Saturday night with former President Donald Trump, controversial freshman congresswoman Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois made what many are calling a “Freudian slip,” after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Miller, who had already come under fire for quoting Adolf Hitler, allegedly said that the move to rescind Roe v. Wade was a “victory for white life.” Her spokesman quickly said that the Illinois Republican had intended to say the decision was a victory for a “right to life,” but the audio tells a different story and the people are not buying the excuse one bit.

The 63-year-old is currently up for reelection in the state’s newly redrawn 15th Congressional District and faces off against GOP Rep. Rodney Davis with Trump’s blessing. It was he who had invited her onto the stage at his rally in Mendon, Illinois.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” she said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Miller spokesman Isaiah Wartman told The Associated Press that it was “a mix-up of words.”

“You can clearly see in the video … she’s looking at her papers and looking at her speech,” Wartman said.

She has gone to the age-old adage of highlighting how many “non-white” grandchildren she has in her family.

After apologizing for saying “Hitler was right on one thing,” Miller and the rally come as far-right agendas have delved into the “great replacement theory,” which alleges that white people and their influence are being “replaced” by people of color. And with Trump doing victory laps in the name of his appointing three conservative justices during his term, it seems that proponents in favor of Trump and Miller will have nothing but more harsh words when it comes to the eroding of women’s reproductive rights in America.

“Yesterday the court handed down a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law, and above all, a victory for life,” Trump told the crowd, which broke into a chant of “Thank you, Trump!”