A former police officer is facing serious charges after allegedly raping a woman during a traffic stop, and exposing her to HIV. According to the Washington Post, the Capitol Heights, Maryland cop was arrested on Wednesday and is now being held without bond.

Martique Vanderpool was an officer in Fairmount Heights, Md. when in September, he allegedly forced a woman to have sexual intercourse with him after conducting a traffic stop. The 30-year-old was arrested in December in connection with the rape but was later released on bond. On Tuesday, The Post reports that he was indicted by a grand jury on 11 counts. They include misconduct, reckless endangerment, first-degree rape, and knowingly exposing some to HIV.

Martique Vanderpool allegedly told his victim, following a traffic stop, to have sex with him or go to jail. (Photo: Prince George’s County Police)

Maryland authorities are asking for others to come forward if they witnessed or were involved with any incidents of misconduct connected to Vanderpool. “This conduct creates in me concerns that we have other people that may have been impacted whether as the victims of crime or in relationships with the individual in question, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said during a news conference on Wednesday. “If you have those concerns, please contact that number.”

There are growing concerns around additional crimes Vanderpool may have been involved with and public health concerns. Those with knowledge or have had dealings with the former officer are asked to contact investigators at 301-856-2660.

