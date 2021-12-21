Sen. Joe Manchin Guts Hopes For Passing Build Back Better Act With No Vote

Late Sunday evening, Senator Joe Manchin III announced he could not support President Biden’s Build Back Better Act, a plan designed to address Covid-19 relief, social services, welfare, and infrastructure, and allocated funds towards reducing the effects of climate change.

The senator told Fox News, late Sunday evening, that he would not vote to pass the Build Back Better Act, just 30 minutes after informing the Biden administration, stunning his own Democrat party.

Manchin called the almost $2 trillion social safety net, climate, and tax bill “mammouth.” He said “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there. This is a no on this legislation. I have tried everything I know to do,”

Despite experts’ analysis of the bill, Manchin expressed major concerns about rising inflation, debt and foreign supply chains, believing his party wasn’t being transparent about the true cost.

The centerpiece to the Biden administration, was first introduced earlier this year in March. Per Manchin’s request, the massive bill had been drastically scaled down $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion. The bill included universal pre-K, child care assistance, a federally funded paid family and sick leave program, and the extension of the enhanced child tax credit for another year, according to CNN. Medicare would also be allowed to negotiate the price of certain medications administered in doctors’ offices or purchased at the pharmacy, not to mention an increase on corporations and wealthy households in order to raise revenue to pay for new benefits.

Manchin’s support for the bill is crucial for the Democrats. Using budget reconciliation, the party would only need 51 votes to pass in the Senate.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley called out Manchin on CNN for continuously moving the goal post and not negotiating with the party in good faith, thus obstructing both the president’s and the people’s agenda. We can't let one lone senator from West Virginia obstruct the people's agenda.



The cost is too high, and our most vulnerable always pay the price.



She said, “I was listening to his interview earlier today and he said it’s a mammoth bill,” she continued. “You’re right. It’s a mammoth bill to address mammoth hurt. You know, to lower the cost of elder care, childcare, prescription drug costs, the child tax credit which is so critical in combating child poverty.”

Democrats are not giving up on the Build Back Better.