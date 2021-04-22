Man Who Brandished Weapon at BLM Protesters Considering Senate Run

Photo by Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Remember the wealthy couple in St. Louis who brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters for demonstrating in their neighborhood after George Floyd’s death last year? One-half of the couple–St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey–is now making headlines after recently stating that he may run for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat, as if the country needs more Trump-affiliated extremists in office.

In a brief interview with Politico, McCloskey said “I can confirm that it’s a consideration, yes.” According to Politico, Mark and his wife participated in the Jackson County GOP dinner this past weekend. Two other Republicans running for the U.S. Senate seat, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, also attended the dinner.

Last year, the McCloskeys were both ridiculed–and worshipped– for threatening the lives of BLM protesters. Former president Donald Trump defended the couple, calling plans to charge them for the incident a “disgrace.” After each being charged with unlawful use of a weapon, the pair appeared to be rewarded for their actions when asked to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Politico reported that it’s expected more people will come forward and announce their bid for the Senate seat.