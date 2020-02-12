Rep. Lucy McBath Endorses Michael Bloomberg For President

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former New York City Mayor and presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg has picked up another endorsement, this time from gun control activist Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.).

According to the Washington Post, Bloomberg and McBath have a storied relationship, which started even before her 2018 campaign, when she was working with groups that he helped fund to increase gun control in Georgia.

“I first met Mike when I was searching for ways to fight against the dangerous gun laws that ripped my son from my life,” McBath said in a statement. “Mike gave grieving mothers like me a way to stand up and fight back. Nobody running for president has done more for the gun violence prevention movement than Mike.”

McBath tragically lost her son Jordan Davis to gun violence in 2012.

Davis, who was 17 at the time, was with friends in a vehicle at a gas station when Michael Dunn, a white man, began arguing with the group of teens about their loud music.

The argument ended with Dunn firing multiple shots into the vehicle carrying the teens, killing Davis. Dunn, 47, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Bloomberg acknowledged McBath’s support, vowing as president to “work with her to pass stronger common-sense gun safety laws that the vast majority of Americans support.”

As the Post notes, McBath has benefitted from Bloomberg’s generosity and far-reaching dollars during her last campaign.

Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, a group co-founded and funded by the billionaire, doled out $1.25 million to elect McBath.

Of course, McBath is not the only Democratic candidate to enjoy Bloomberg’s support, as the billionaire spent a solid $115,000,000 of his own money during the 2018 election cycle to elect Democrats.